22nd November 2025

I have wanted to visit Cefalu (pronounced with a ‘ch’ as in chuff!) for some time and had we have come in the summer months to Sicily in the North, I was planning that we would have stayed that way.



We caught the bus to the train station - using the excellent city transport app which I discovered yesterday. We booked our tickets online on the Train app and even had time for a not very good cup of coffee at the station before we left.



It was a comfortable journey with great views as we travelled along the coast. Once we arrived it was a short downhill walk into town. It was nice to see the Christmas street decorations were starting to go up and overall the town had a much more chilled vibe than bustling Palermo. We made our way down towards the beach stopping briefly at the Norman/Arab baths. The wind was picking up although the sun was still shining and by the time we had reached the beach the waves were crashing in and it was difficult to stand up straight to take photos. We were feeling a bit peckish and ominous dark clouds were gathering so it was lucky we found a restaurant that was open and got one of the best tables in the place, directly overlooking the rocky shore with just a sheet of clear plastic between us and the raging sea. Lunch was excellent and I enjoyed a very good spaghetti vongole.



There was a glimmer of hope afterwards that I might have found my sought after obsidian earring that I want to match my necklace, bought on the Aeolian island of Stromboli on a visit back in 2004 to Sicily. However, after some racing around, it turned out that the earrings were actually onyx instead so not what I was looking for. It was quite nippy as we walked around the town but it is a lovely place and I like the tradition of the stone steps having many ceramic pots down the length of them.



We headed back to the station which is when we discovered that many trains were delayed. We actually caught one that was earlier than ours but came late. We arrived pretty much on time but were given bottles of water and snacks to make up for our delayed arrival - you certainly don’t get that on South West trains.



We took the bus back to our apartment and enjoyed dinner in whilst it poured with rain.



12,116 footsteps.

