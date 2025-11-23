23rd November 2025

Today is the last day of our time in Palermo. Considering some of the things we had read about the city prior to our visit, we have not had any problems - any worries were probably perception only and we’ve had a great time. We started our day with astral down to the nearby square to look at a publicised weekly flea market. It was interesting to see the sort of things that people thought others would want to buy but we man aged to hold ourselves back from purchases of old fur coats or dodgy obviously not very old ‘aged’ ceramics’.



It was nice to just wander the city through the back streets as we had already visited most of the main sights of the city although we still had the cathedral roof to tackle! On route to the cathedral, I noticed the ‘Say No to the Mafia’ museum which obviously we had to visit. It was very interesting and sobering - not as glamorous as portrayed in any films but far very violent. After this detour we continued to the cathedral. It turned out that we just had an hour or so to visit and despite me offering to pay for full entry, the ticket office woman refused to sell me the ticket and would only give me one to the roof.



We rushed to get in the queue but we had to walk through the cathedral anyway so we dd get sight of the interior. There was no lift in the cathedral so it was steps… a lot of steps becoming a tighter and tighter spiral of stone steps until we were on the roof… it was very high.



The views were very impressive although it was very narrow and the main obstacles were people trying to get their selfies. We had time to circuit the spire a couple of times before heading back down again and grabbing a chance to look at the interior or the cathedral which was surprisingly plain in comparison to many that we have seen over the years.



We walked back towards the Bollinaro market which I thought would be closed on Sunday but it was buzzing, especially the food stall. We stopped for some lunch and it was very good. We had to decide at this point whether we’d get a bus to the local town of Mondello but I realised it was a bit ambitious and so we strolled back to our apartment for a bit of a rest before ur last dinner date of the trip. We were headed to the Nonna Dora restaurant which we had booked a few days earlier.



It was a good last meal and we just about managed to squeeze in a dessert as well. A good end to the trip.



12,160 footsteps.

