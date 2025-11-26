26th November 2025

It was the first heavy frost of the late autumn today - this time last week we had been setting off for Palermo and it had snowed at Heathrow. It was sunny today.



I had arranged a meeting in the morning with the Editor of the TW magazine - Maxine to discuss a collaboration with my photo club which should actually help both of us out. She treated me to a coffee and brownie and it was nice to get to know her a bit better.



In the afternoon it was intensive preparation for my show this coming weekend. My frames arrived that I had ordered whilst in Palermo and I managed to make up more bags and frame up some more prints. Just a bit more prep to do and I’ll be ready.

