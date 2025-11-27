Previous
27th November 2025 by emmadurnford
27th November 2025

A day off from prepping for the exhibition as we had to take the car over to Epsom for its first service since we bought it. It’s a shame as when we bought the first Skoda it was a little family business with a personal touch but this is clearly going to change over the next six months. Our friend and head of sales Linda found us a quiet room to drink our hot chocolate in whilst we waited of the car to be serviced.

On our way back we stopped via Kingston to pick up a few odds and ends… I spotted these Christmas candy canes which are a bit of an in-joke in the family!
Emma Durnford

