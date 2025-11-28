Previous
Next
28th November 2025 by emmadurnford
324 / 365

28th November 2025

I had a visit to the hygienist in the morning which I never look forward to but I always feel grown-up that I make myself go!

In the afternoon I finished getting all my things up together and finished the signage for the Christmas Shopping Weekend at Orleans House - I’m a bit nervous about how it will go as I have had minimal time to prepare due to very late notification from Orleans and also we have been away later than we normally travel in November so less time between our return and the show. The High Street is looking very festive now.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact