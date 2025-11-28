28th November 2025

I had a visit to the hygienist in the morning which I never look forward to but I always feel grown-up that I make myself go!



In the afternoon I finished getting all my things up together and finished the signage for the Christmas Shopping Weekend at Orleans House - I’m a bit nervous about how it will go as I have had minimal time to prepare due to very late notification from Orleans and also we have been away later than we normally travel in November so less time between our return and the show. The High Street is looking very festive now.

