29th November 2025

An early start and we were almost the first people to arrive at Orleans House - it opened half an hour late this year.



The gates opened just before 8.30am and I rushed to get my usual pitch inside the Stables Gallery. It always feels pressured setting up before 10.00am and losing half an hour meant that I only had about fifteen minutes to spare before opening. The weather was not the best but at least it was dry when we delivered my stock although it rained heavily in the afternoon.



My first sale was just a few cards but everything counts and by the afternoon I had managed to break even on the cost of the stand over two days so when I eventually left at 5.00pm, I felt better about Sunday as everything will be profit.

