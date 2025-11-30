30th November 2025

Back to Orleans House by bus but with a bit of a lie in today. I felt more upbeat as I was already a little in profit from yesterday.



It was a bit colder but luckily experience has taught me how many layers I need and two pairs of socks!



Totally unexpectedly when the show finally closed at 5.00pm I calculated that I had taken the most money I have ever have at this show… by a single card sale of £2.50! Result and I am looking forward to my iZettle paying the funds across next week. I am shattered but positive as well.

