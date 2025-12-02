2nd December 2025

What a full day - we were up early to pick up Chris from his flight from Nashville, arriving at Terminal 5. I had decided some time ago to go to the short stay car park and this turned out to be a good move. We picked up Chris and sped back to his house before driving back to ours to get the train into Richmond.



I did a very fast card count in Waterstones in Richmond before returning to have a quick coffee with Colin at the station. We then caught the District Line into town as we were headed to Harrods for our voucher lunch! I wasn't sure what to expect but actually it was a very good meal. We started with smoking cocktails and progressed onto a Sea bream crude with citrus, ginger and chilli for starters. For main course I went for the spatchcock baby chicken with charred lime and I was surprised how good it was. Finally I squeezed down a Basque cheesecake with a raspberry compote. The glass of red wine went down well. It really was an exceptionally good meal and all the better as there was nothing to pay at the end.



We caught a bus from Knightsbridge to Oxford Street so that Colin could meet up with Karen to change a jacket he had been given for his birthday. Selfridges was packed and it was very hot!



Afterwards we walked around as Ian was trying to find somewhere to have afternoon tea even though we were still stuffed. Unsurprisingly everywhere was fully booked but we did end up sitting in the bar at Browns hotel having expensive beers and cocktails. The walk gave us a good view of all the Christmas lights and shop fronts decorated in W1.



We finally caught the train back from Victoria to Clapham Junction where we parted our ways and with excellent timing, stepped straight onto a train to Teddington. A long but successful day.



