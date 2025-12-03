Previous
3rd December 2025 by emmadurnford
329 / 365

3rd December 2025

Today my main task of the day was to basically put everything away that I had used over the weekend - it took some time but we know have the spare room back again.

I made up the print for the woman who had contacted me directly via my website - it is looking rather good and continued to prep the photos for Colin’s book. These are the delicious biscuits that Hester sent for Collin’s birthday - they are made by Brian’s husbands first wife and she supplies Harrods, Fortnum and Masons and many pop stars and members of Royalty… and Colin!
