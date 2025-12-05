5th December 2025

It was a really cold start to a busy day.



First thing I started to work on putting together Colin’s cruise book. It’s a massive job and it has taken a number of days to edit and prep the images. I got a few hours before Colin called to say he was coming home.



Later in the day we drove to Richmond to deliver cards to Waterstones, Tass the paint shop (order via my website) and then I counted cards and prints at The Hive. Back home in nightmare traffic to deliver cards to Waterstones and then post another order via my Etsy site. I finally finished my deliveries and got back for another hour or so working on the book!

