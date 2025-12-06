Previous
6th December 2025 by emmadurnford
331 / 365

6th December 2025

I didn’t think I’d manage it but I was able to finally complete the design and then go ahead and order the cruise book for Colin that has taken me many hours to complete. Hooray.
Emma Durnford

