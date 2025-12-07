7th December 2025

I used my Boundless Plus card at Hampton Court just a few weeks after we had visited for Colin’s birthday. I wanted to go to a Christmas market and I’ve never been to the one at Hampton Court before. In the event it erased very good but unfortunately it poured with rain pretty much the entire time, so much so that the paper bag with the posh bars of chocolate that I selected for everyone turned to papier maché and I’m just hoping they dry off and look OK for wrapping.



Despite the rain it was a good event and I managed to pick up quite a few bits and bobs for people and had possibly the best hot chocolate I have had in my life made from ganache. Never had one before and it was absolutely amazing with a double shot of cold brewed coffee. This is the ice rink which, despite the rain still looked good.

