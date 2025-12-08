8th December 2025

It is our 27th ‘first date’ anniversary today and so we celebrated by heading to Putney where we went for our first date. Sadly the restaurant we had gone for lunch at had closed as had a number row shops. The whole feel was slightly down at heel although there is a very good butcher and deli there now. We did stop for a coffee in Putney but headed up town for lunch.



We started by buying some Christmas vouchers for family and then headed for Prezzo for lunch which was very good and we managed to use a voucher that Colin had - with a lot of challenges to activate it.



Our last stop of the day was to the Transport Museum in Covent Garden as Colin had tickets that I had given him last Christmas and there was only a few days left before they expire. We made it in with an hour to spare and actually it was a lot more impressive that I had expected. It was really interesting. We walked out through the Piazza and saw the Christmas tree and then magically it started ‘snowing’ (not quite snow actually but it looked lovely).

