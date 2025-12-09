9th December

I had a lot to do today and I seemed to be thwarted at every turn by very bad traffic across the Borough. First it was over to Hampton for a hair cut by my friend Steph. Next over to Molesey to deliver more cards to the Card Collection and then back to Lidls to get the twelve very heavy bottles of water for the Club Christmas Social in a few days.



In the afternoon it was out again to deliver prints to the People Hive in Twickenham and then to Dial House (very posh) to a minor celebrity. I also renewed the books at the library and started the challenge that is… putting up the Christmas decorations by starting on the balls over the mirror and the swag on the stairs.



Todays photo is a little uninspiring - it is the GCHQ Christmas quiz which I managed to crack - the answer is ‘0’.

