Previous
9th December by emmadurnford
333 / 365

9th December

I had a lot to do today and I seemed to be thwarted at every turn by very bad traffic across the Borough. First it was over to Hampton for a hair cut by my friend Steph. Next over to Molesey to deliver more cards to the Card Collection and then back to Lidls to get the twelve very heavy bottles of water for the Club Christmas Social in a few days.

In the afternoon it was out again to deliver prints to the People Hive in Twickenham and then to Dial House (very posh) to a minor celebrity. I also renewed the books at the library and started the challenge that is… putting up the Christmas decorations by starting on the balls over the mirror and the swag on the stairs.

Todays photo is a little uninspiring - it is the GCHQ Christmas quiz which I managed to crack - the answer is ‘0’.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact