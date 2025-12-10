Previous
10th December 2025 by emmadurnford
10th December 2025

Today is designated the day of decoration of the house!

I started yesterday with the decorations and swag in the hall. Today was the task of bringing in the tree which was very heavy and hanging all of our decorations. The tree has been in the garage (to avoid any fox visits) and standing in a bucket of water. It was very heavy which is a good sign that it is very fresh and less likely to drop when it’s in the house.

This is the three stages from being brought in, decorated with three sets of tree lights and finally a lot of decorations.
Emma Durnford

