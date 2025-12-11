11th December 2025

The day of my photo clubs Christmas social has finally arrived. In the morning I was cooking two vegetarian quiches and 2.5kgs of new potatoes to make up my special recipe for potato salad which I first started a couple of years ago.



Before heading out in the early evening to get to St Lukes first before others arrive, I had time to turn on the lights on Bruin bear so they should come on each day around 4.30pm. I remembered to put on a Christmas jumper - this time with sequinned snowflakes to match Terry’s red Christmas jumper!



Others started arriving soon after us so this time I had a clear plan of what needed to be done and after I had got the tables in position I directs a small team to put the paper cloths on (I had enough from previous years left over), add on seven sets of cutlery with napkins, snacks and bottles of water.



Whilst this was being done food started arriving and by the time we all sat down, there was an amazing spread of food and desserts. The evening went very well and there was a great atmosphere. We were last out of the room and it looked very tidy by the time we finally left and locked the building. I’m shattered!

