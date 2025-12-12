Previous
12th December 2025 by emmadurnford
336 / 365

12th December 2025

After the work yesterday to put on the Christmas Social, I decided to leave the washing up of all the cutlery until the afternoon so that I could take the train into Kingston for shopping. My main aim was to get my wrapping paper for all the parcels and also outstanding present such as Lillie’s Zara voucher and some labels and ribbons from my favourite shop at the moment Søstrene Grene - a Danish shop that I first visited in Lille in France. I spotted this beautiful mural on the side of a building in Kingston which I’ve not noticed before - beautiful.

Then it was back home to wash up a lot of knives, forks and spoons which I had stored in a large plastic bin from the garage!
Emma Durnford

