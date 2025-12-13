Previous
13th December 2025 by emmadurnford
337 / 365

13th December 2025

It was the perfect winter day today - crisp and cold but bright and sunny. We decided to head to the Christmas market at Hampton Court again - it was rather damp on my last visit - an understatement!

Not so many purchases today but we did have a Korean chicken dish for lunch which was delicious and also a hot chocolate afterwards at the ice rink which is our usual routine in the run up to Christmas.

On the way back we garnered a rather lovely bunch of mistletoe which will be decorating our hall and some will be making it’s way down to Penzance as well. This is the afternoon sun setting in Bushy Park.
Emma Durnford

