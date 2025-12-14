Previous
14th December 2025 by emmadurnford
337 / 365

14th December 2025

My main task today was to write all my Christmas cards. I had not had any new cards printed this year so I had to be careful not to send any duplicate designs to people.

I had a break to nip out for food and the High Street is looking really Christmassy.

