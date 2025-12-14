Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
337 / 365
14th December 2025
My main task today was to write all my Christmas cards. I had not had any new cards printed this year so I had to be careful not to send any duplicate designs to people.
I had a break to nip out for food and the High Street is looking really Christmassy.
14th December 2025
14th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4731
photos
23
followers
14
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Latest from all albums
341
342
343
344
345
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th December 2025 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
christmas
,
street
,
winter
,
lights
,
high
,
teddington
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close