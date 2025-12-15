Previous
15th December 2025 by emmadurnford
15th December 2025

I’ve been worried about today for some time although I shouldn’t be really as it was a paid job at the Museum of Richmond. I arrived early by train so I had time to count cards at Waterstones before the job and also to get some extra labels and ribbons for my own wrapping.

I had to start at 12.00 as the museum was closed then. The brief was to photograph 5 different quilts along with some cloths for a new exhibit opening in the Spring next year. The photos will be used for display boards and an accompanying book. There is no natural light in the room and I only have two small lights as I prefer not to use flash. I worked pretty solidly for four hours to compete the job and I had to balance on top of ladders at strange angles so I know I will be feeling it the next day.

It didn’t help the situation that one of the assistants accidentally knocked over one of my lights and smashed the bulb whilst moving a quilt so I was one light down. I won’t be prepping the images until the New Year but I hope they are usable - I chimped as I went along so I think I could have most of the images the museum need but they will need quite a bit of work.

The last highlight of the day was the fact the Father Christmas did his early rounds as part of the Rotary Clubs fund raising - he didn’t come last year or at least we missed him. Funnily enough he had also paid a visit to Horton in Ribblesdale this evening so he really must have a special sleigh!
Emma Durnford

