Previous
Next
16th December 2025 by emmadurnford
339 / 365

16th December 2025

I had cards to deliver today to Richmond so I took the bus in and finally collected my prints from ETNA on route. It was a cold day and high tide.

I dropped over over a hundred cards to Waterstones which I hope will be the final delivery before Christmas.

In the afternoon I made cranberry sauce to my favourite Gary Rhodes recipe and last thing we marzipanned the cake or rather I did with plenty of instruction to make it as thick as possible!
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact