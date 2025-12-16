Sign up
16th December 2025
I had cards to deliver today to Richmond so I took the bus in and finally collected my prints from ETNA on route. It was a cold day and high tide.
I dropped over over a hundred cards to Waterstones which I hope will be the final delivery before Christmas.
In the afternoon I made cranberry sauce to my favourite Gary Rhodes recipe and last thing we marzipanned the cake or rather I did with plenty of instruction to make it as thick as possible!
Emma Durnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
reflections
winter
richmond
river
thames
