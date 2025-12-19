Previous
18th December 2025 by emmadurnford
338 / 365

18th December 2025

Tasks today were to write the neighbours Christmas card which Colin has volunteered to deliver at the weekend. It was a challenge ensuring we did not send doubles so in the end I made some inserts in one of my montage cards which I know we have not sent before. There was little incentive to go outside as it was raining torrentially for most of the day.

In the afternoon I made the first batch of mince pies for Colin. I always add a little extra cinnamon and orange zest to the pastry and a teaspoon of brandy in every single pie. I’m not actually that keen on mince pies myself!

Last task of the day was to finally deliver the Bushy Park print that a woman had ordered online via my website to her parents In Fulwell Road. I was rather worried as I was not able to confirm the delivery and I was trying to avoid the rain. There was a temporary dry spell when I could catch the 281 to deliver it. I had to ring the doorbell twice and I worried I may have to come back with it undelivered but eventually her father answered the door and apparently had been expecting me! Task completed.
