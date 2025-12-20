20th December 2025

It is my youngest sister’s 50th birthday today - makes me feel even old - Happy Birthday Sophie!



I was looking forward to today as I had a lunch date with my friend Sarah who moved down to Wareham from Raynes Park a year and a half ago. We are still very good friends - that doesn’t change with distance - but obviously our more frequent meet ups for lunch or coffee are not possible any more.



After a rather eventful trip involving a woman projectile vomiting just after she got off the bus and a long conversation with a woman who seemed a little lonely in the foyer of John Lewis, we met up. We had almost a 2-hour lunch in the excellent cafe - called Sarah’s cafe (yes really) - in All Saints Church. The food is good and it has a lovely atmosphere. Lots of news to catch up on. We can pick up where we’ve left off. We exchanged bags of presents and hugged goodbye - I was quite sad as I really miss seeing Sarah more often, resolution to catch up in Wareham very soon.



Afterwards I walked back over the bridge to deliver a card to my friends from photo club - they were not in so I hope all is well with them.



Afternoon task was to make my annual batch of Christmas coconut ice. It its hard work blending all the dry ingredients together and I deliberately made more this year to take down to Penzance and also over to Karen’s for New Year.

