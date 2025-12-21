Previous
21st December 2025
21st December 2025

Today I continued with a sugary theme and made a batch of fudge to my traditional recipe from a book first printed in 1960. Then I set to making a Pavlova in two halves which I am planning to be the dessert after my Christmas Eve meal at Mums. I’ve been investigating alternatives to using whipped cream as a filling and I’ve found one which uses whipped chilled coconut milk so I am keeping my fingers crossed this works for al those with a dairy allergy!

I cut up my coconut ice - I’ve made a big batch and it’s tasting good (I needed to QC them!). In the afternoon I delivered cards to Waterstones and The Loft although this time I wasn’t invoicing for them, rather delivering a card from myself.

Last task was to work with Colin to make up the Royal icing for the Christmas cake which I marzipanned - thickly - a few days ago.

I was so busy I almost forgot to take a photo but took a grab shot of our lovely tree and some of our many decorations.
