24th December 2025

Christmas Eve.



Some time ago Mum had suggested the idea of a Christmas Eve swim at Jubilee Lido. I’ll admit to not feeling that enthusiastic about it! However we all headed off at around 11.00am. It was quite breezy and rather chilly. Water temperature was at 8 degrees and I do not have any wet suit or rash vests. In the event I am proud to say that I got straight in and with just a single muttered expletive managed to get my shoulders under pretty quickly. I even managed a bit of actual swim ming before heading out to towel off. We all did excellently and the after swim hot chocolate was much appreciated. It went a little downhill once we got back, looking forward to a warm shower when the pull cord fell off in Mums hand. Ian was all set to fix it but it took other a while as he needed a sit down after his lunch and then hit his head on the ceiling and so we all had to wait rather damply (and salty!) Before we could finally show later in the afternoon. Thank goodness it wasn’t me who broke it!



Later in the afternoon we all walked to Newlyn to see the lights (bit closer than Mousehole) - they were really good - and stopped by Lidl for the final time on our way home.



I was on dinner duty this evening for my now infamous side of salmon with prawns, new potatoes and green beans. For dessert I put together the Pavlova that I had baked a couple of days ago and my plan of whipping up coconut milk from the fridge to avoid using dairy, actually worked. I was very impressed although I did need the fat from both tins and I think it could have done with a few drops of vanilla essence which I had forgotten to bring. It seemed to go down well with a couple bottle of Prosecco as well.

