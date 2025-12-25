25th December 2025

Happy Christmas!



After all the shopping, wrapping, food buying, sweet making and general business the day is here. We started with croissants and then all took our time opening presents together which is quite a big job as there were six of us!



We had out rather excellent - thanks to Mum, Hester and myself Christmas dinner around 4.00ish and it was very good. Plenty of roasties, nice moist turkey and plenty of gravy and my home made cranberry sauce. To avoid all falling asleep, we managed a walk a little later along the Prom towards Newlyn. This is the best group selfie I could manage in pitch darkness.



Later in the evening we all played the new game I had bought called Ransom. It was hilarious and to be honest a good game as the game itself was more important than who actually won and I can’t remember who won anyway!



