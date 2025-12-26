26th December 2025

Boxing Day.



Plenty of left overs from last night to enjoy for lunch.



In the afternoon all of us minus Colin headed to Marazion for a very bracing walk along the beach as it was low tide. The dogs loved being out and about. It was walking along the beach vaguely beach combing that I noticed a WhatsApp from my friend Sarah in Wareham but strangely including her friend Matt as well. I could not and still cannot believe what I read. She was writing to both of us to let us know the absolutely awful news that her very best friend from childhood had committed suicide on Christmas Eve.



She was in recovery from breast cancer but it sounds like the medication she was on could have affected her mood and caused some form of depression. I literally cannot quite believe this has happened as I write. I know or knew Cathy well and she and her lovely Canadian husband John looked after us for a day on our trip to Canada when we arrived in Vancouver back in 2016. She really was the kindest and smiliest person. It just shows that very few of us know exactly what is going on in someones mind and we should all do the best we can to help. That said, it is nobodies fault this has happened and I do not know how Sarah is going to get over this.



The rest of the day was dampened by the news. Things were nit helped in the evening when we attempted a game of Articulate and Hester suddenly threw the towel in and stormed off - apparently it was my fault even though everyone else didn’t think so. It really does seem so trite in light of the news earlier but was enough to make Mum very upset. I feel awful now.





Goodbye Cathy.