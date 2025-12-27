27th December 2025

Our last full day in Penzance. We all (well minus Colin again), took the dogs out for a walk on the beach. It was pretty nippy but there was a lovely light at the low tide.



I was still feeling confused and upset about last night and thinking a lot about Cathy. I decided to go off for a walk myself to Newlyn and to take some photos along the harbour. It got colder as the clouds started to go but this did cause a beautiful but brief pink sunset.



A nice final meal cooked by Hester - things are still ‘fragile’. Unsurprisingly, no games this evening!

