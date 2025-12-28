Previous
28th December 2025
28th December 2025

It was a sad start to the day as we managed to squeeze everything back into the car ready for our long drive home. The atmosphere is still rather ‘tense’ after game-gate on Boxing Day evening. However we stayed for lunch and watched Brian open his birthday presents before we left. Gulliver was very sorry to say goodbye to his younger brother GJ and I was sorry to say goodbye to Mum.

I took the start of the drive and the weather was good in that it was not raining! As we had been wit the journey down, we were lucky in that although some areas had a lot of traffic, there were no hold ups and we made it in time a couple of hours before out favourite Cartgate services on the A303 closed so we could enjoy dinner - saving me having to cook when we get home.

We were surprised to find a parking space almost outside on the opposite side of the road although we double parked and set the sensors off on the Tesla occupying our space at least ten times!
