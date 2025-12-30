Previous
30th December 2025
344 / 365

30th December 2025

Today I did yet more washing left over from our trip to Cornwall and before Christmas.

I knocked up another batch of fudge to take over to Karen and Ian’s tomorrow along with a coffee cake (on request) with the biggest chocolate buttons ever! I finished the afternoon by working through Colin’s tax returns to see if I can help find out exactly what is happening. It really does feel like the ‘small’ people rather than the multinational corporations get hammered simply because they are an easier target.
