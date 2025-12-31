31st December 2025

I was whizzing around to finish off some prep for our trip over to Karen and Ian’s for New year. The batch of fudge I had made yesterday was a bit of a failure as for some reason it has welded itself to the foil I had used - I think I shouldn’t have greased the tin before putting in the foil but either way, it took ages to cut and there was a large amount of wastage.



After a brief trip to M&S to grab some Prosecco we loaded up the car for a shorter journey then we had had last Monday to Penzance as we took the M25 to Warlingham.



It was a quiet NYE as Charley and James were out galavanting with friends. Unfortunately one of the three dogs had an ear problem (after the youngest rather unstable rescue dogs) went for it - apparently in play although it looked pretty vicious to me. Luckily after a lot of sedation to check her out, it seemed to be due to a deep scratch and nothing more serious as feared. This did take the edge off the evening a little and the New Year was seen in sitting in front of the television and watching the amazing fireworks in London before heading off to bed around 2.00am. Hmmm.



Happy New Year everyone - here’s hoping for a healthy, more happy and peaceful 2026.

