13th January 2026 by emmadurnford
361 / 365

I had some residual work to finish which included deleting an invoice to the Landmark where I had a chance to talk with the chap who is involved with us holding our exhibition... or not as there has been a lot of problems with dates.

I also rather surprisingly got an order via my Etsy page for a single Christmas card which was a little odd as it is some three weeks to late to send! On my way back I spotted a tree of catkins which suggests that Spring could be around the corner although it is a little milder, I'm not convinced.

I also had a long catch up with Mum on the phone as I realised the we had not spoken since we left after Christmas!

