1st January 2026

A late start to the day today after a 2.00am bedtime earlier in the morning and a lot of barking every time anyone went to the bathroom at night!



Karen had booked a field to exercise the dogs over towards Gatwick. It was a bit of a drive and it seemed strange to approach Gatwick, see the planes coming into land but then driving past the exits to Gatwick North and South terminals without actually going to the airport! Anyway after a turn that was too early and a brief glimpse of a surprised alpaca in a field we found the correct field and got very muddy from over exuberant dogs and waterlogged ground.



Charley and James appeared and arrived back form their New Years festivities and after a very large roast dinner we finally got down to exchanging presents. The family seem pleased with theirs, Colin got some good golfing gifts and I’ve increased my shower gel collection which will be nice for 2026.

