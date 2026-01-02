2nd January 2026

We awoke to a couple of inches of snow which was totally unexpected but looked beautiful. Sadly no such thing at home but maybe just as well as I’d want to be there to get shots for new Christmas cards!



We managed a more civilised get up time this morning as Karen had an earlier time booked for the dogs field experience. Chris arrived just before we were setting off which was very handy as Colin did not particularly want to drive in the snow even though the main roads had been gritted.



It was a little calmer in there field today as a different mix of people but very cold even those there was not much snow to see as we were on lower ground - Warlingham is pretty high up on a hill so gets the snow more often. Once home and filled with turkey sandwiches, it was Chris’s turn to have his long awaited Christmas presents. I got a John Lewis voucher which was much appreciated and will be added to the collection.



The afternoon was spent mainly dozing, interrupted regularly by loud barking… I have now been looking at apartments in Granada for hours and hours over the past few days and the appeal of going there for my birthday is gradually being outweighed by the concern that everything will not be perfect. How far we need to walk to the parked car, how much the car hire will be…, location, flights… you name it. It could well be best just to stay at home to avoid the stress!



There was the obligatory turkey curry for dinner which I could not finish as I was still full from lunch and then the family board games. Considering the outcome of family games on Boxing Day evening in Penzance with my family, I was determined to keep my head down this time. I knew what was coming and I was correct. One person not playing but texting answers to the opposing team, all very amusing - not! There’s a lot to be said to NYE either abroad or tucked away in a country retreat getting drunk!

