5th January 2026

My main task for today was one that I’ve been worrying about for the past few weeks which was the editing and prepping of the photographs I took for the Museum of Richmond of their quilts and detail shots of each patch. It was a lot more work on the day than I had been expecting and very hard work up a ladder.



I discovered today that I had taken 320 images and edited down to 143. I had to crop and tweak every image due to the lighting conditions. I hope they will be happy with the result. I had imagined a couple of hours of work but actually it was near six hours. Just need to add the unique identifiers tomorrow.



This is the last view of our lovely Christmas tree as tomorrow is Twelfth Night - I go with the European definition. It’s sad as the tree has hardly dropped or drooped and I know it will look bare when it has been taken down.

