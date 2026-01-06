6th January 2026

It was a very hard frost this morning and an amazing fiery sunrise.



The first of my two tasks today was to take down all the decorations and put them away. It takes a couple if hours but is considerably quicker than hanging them! It was sad taking the tree down as it still looks good.



By lunchtime everything was down, boxed up and put away in the loft.



In the afternoon it was back to the Museum images. I prepped them a bit more and have added unique identifiers to every one, new format for me as they want them in a PNG. format. They are ready to put on a USB stick now and I think they are OK.

