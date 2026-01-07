7th January 2026

After taking down all the decorations yesterday, it was the turn of 'de-christmassing' Waterstones. First I had to clean all of the signage that was removed to accommodate the Christmas cards. Next I had to prep all the paperwork.



In the afternoon I caught the bus to Richmond and didn't know what I would find. I was very pleased to find only twelve Christmas cards left which then made me wonder if I should have restocked yet again! After sorting the spinner and counting, I'll need to make up another 105 cards which is good news. It took quite some time so Teddington will be tackled tomorrow.



I walked back up Watts Lane and spotted these amazing tree shadows on the side of a house and for some reason this rather reminded me of a Wes Anderson image!!