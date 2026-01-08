8th January 2026

I was busy making up cards for both Waterstones today and getting ready to deliver tomorrow along with the prepped images for the Museum.



It was also the first Thursday back at photo club after our Christmas social a few weeks ago. Not only was I on unlocking duty, I was also on tea duty and then because my friend Amanda had fallen and dislocated her shoulder, I also offered to lock up again so it was a long evening.



However, it was actually a very good evening and as it was a judge deciding on the ‘Best of the Best’ in both prints and PDIs, all images were of a high standard. This has actually made me think of creating a photo book for myself for ones, of what I consider to be my best photos taken over the years. I will give each image a page to itself and will have an index at the back. I’m already putting a list together and am deciding how to organise it. This is actually taken at around 10.15pm and just shows what the phone can achieve.



Driving there and back was an effort as the road was flooded - Storm Goretti hit today - Mum is copping the full brunt down in Cornwall. Also there were numerous road works and emergency water works so it took a great deal longer to get there.

