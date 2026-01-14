Previous
14th January 2026 by emmadurnford
14 / 365

14th January 2026

After a day of writing the minutes yesterday, I finally sent them!

I am gradually catching up with work that accrued before Christmas. I have backed up all my documents and filed them in the correct place and then I backed up my photos and finally caught up with this project!

I have started looking at my Palermo photos and I think I have some good ones. This is two bunches of daffodils that I treated myself to a few days ago and they have just opened bridging some brightness to a long dark January.
Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
