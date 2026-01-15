15th January 2026

I bit the bullet today and finally got down to starting to write a manual for the exhibition so that the hand-over can be complete. I thought it would be a big job and I can confirm that it is! I have only just started and have worked on it for around four hours. More work to come.



In the evening it was the second club meeting of 2026 and despite the torrential rain there was good turn out. The lecturer was really good so it was worth the effort to get there.



Unfortunately with all that typing, I totally forgot to take a photo - so here the days Wordle!

