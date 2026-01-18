Previous
18th January 2026
18th January 2026

Well yesterday's work fell rather flat. Having pulled together a nice itinerary and rather impressive Google map, I started to look at accommodation and discovered that the prices have shot up even higher than when I booked Colin's birthday trip few years ago. A nights accommodation is literally 3-4 time sth usual amount we pay. There is no way we can justify that sort of money so we are shelving the trip.

I am playing around with some ideas I had a while ago for Istria in Croatia and possibly up into Slovenia.

No photo today so just a challenging Wordle - my streak is now 187.

