18th January 2026

Well yesterday's work fell rather flat. Having pulled together a nice itinerary and rather impressive Google map, I started to look at accommodation and discovered that the prices have shot up even higher than when I booked Colin's birthday trip few years ago. A nights accommodation is literally 3-4 time sth usual amount we pay. There is no way we can justify that sort of money so we are shelving the trip.



I am playing around with some ideas I had a while ago for Istria in Croatia and possibly up into Slovenia.



No photo today so just a challenging Wordle - my streak is now 187.



