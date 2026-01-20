20th January 2026

Work on the manual continued this morning and most of the afternoon as well.



In the early evening we headed out… in the rain over to our friend John’s house on the bus. He lives next to the river in Richmond and we have never had dinner at his although he has come to ours a few times. He was widowed three years ago and is still obviously devastated. It was a lovely evening with a proper three course meal and we watched one of his excellent videos of holidays afterwards before catching the bus home.



Todays photo is of our lovely hedge. In just under a weeks time it will be cut down by our neighbours and replaced by a sanitised ginger fence - that will be the neighbours that replaced their lawn with astroturf a few years ago. Over the years Colin has trimmed the ivy and honeysuckle into a hedge shape. In the spring it attracts the nesting birds, in the summer the butterflies and the bumble bees hibernate underneath it in the winter.



What complete philistines!!

