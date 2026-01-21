Previous
Next
21st January 2026 by emmadurnford
21 / 365

21st January 2026

More work on the manual today.

We were woken by an early and loud delivery of the fence panels and poles. It turns out that apparently as the weather is so bad, there is a reprieve for our poor hedge. This is a view from above.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact