23rd January 2026

The day started normally and we were planning to book flights to Zagreb for a trip in late June in the morning when Colin’s daughter called. From this point the day went downhill. Colin’s son has been in what we discovered about a year ago to be an abusive relationship with someone with severe mental illness. Today it came to a head. The result after a very difficult day is that she has now left and the locks have been changed. This is not over yet as her things are still in the house.



Everyone came over to ours for a Chinese in the evening for a change of scene and Branston the dog discovered that he enjoyed roast duck!!

