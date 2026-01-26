26th January 2026

The day has arrived that our lovely hedge is going to be removed. The fencers arrived and within an hour or so over half of our hedge and all the panels were on the ground. We could not face watching this for the day so we headed up town as we had planned some time ago but this was in the balance after Fridays traumas.



We took the train up town to go to Stanfords map shop but on arrival at Waterloo we found a little truck giving away free samples of food along with sauces made from Boursin. I had a little Croque Monsieur and it was only afterwards that we were told that we had been served by Jack Blumenthal - Heston the chef’s son.



Next stop it was Stanfords and we got two excellent maps - one of the Istrian peninsula and one of Slovenia. A brief sit down with a macchiato before the main reason for our trip - a January lunch time special at the steak restaurant Hawkstone at Seven Dials. It is quite depressing to order steaks in the UK and some of our best stats have been in Spain and Portugal and many years ago in Buenos Aires. I can honestly say it was excellent. A great steak cooked perfectly blue and with a great flavour, triple cooked beef fat chips - piping hot and finished off with a peanut shortbread and salted caramel ice cream. The woman serving was lovely as well, we hope we’ve helped her with her travels around South America with a few recommendations.



We headed back at this point and the trains were perfectly timed. The downside was seeing our lovely hedge pretty much all removed and our honeysuckle which the fencers promised to try and save… has all been ripped out.