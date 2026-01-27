Previous
27th January 2026 by emmadurnford
Into Kingston today for a Genius Bar appointment to see if there is a problem with my MacBook which magically stopped working the exact same time that we installed a new router from EE which now runs the BT wifi business!

It seemed too much of a coincidence and apparently it is. There’s little wrong with my MacBook and so I need to continue my research into exactly why this is happening and what I can do to fix it. In the meantime I spotted a huge flock of pigeons which it was clear someone had just fed.
Emma Durnford

