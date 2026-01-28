Sign up
28 / 365
28th January 2026
Another stressful day as we headed over to Chertsey again. This time for collection of items and to ensure that ‘nobody’ entered the property. It was less traumatic than I had expected. Poor Branston has no idea what’s going on!
Emma Durnford
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
