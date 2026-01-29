29th January 2026

In the morning we were up promptly as the plumber was booked to come and finally change the tap in the upstairs bathroom. He took an hour and half and now we have a tao that is no longer over forty years old and is easy to turn on and off - what a novelty.



In other news - what a mess in the garden. The fence is finally up but our lovely hedge of ivy, honeysuckle and wild roses has been destroyed. It looks awful. In addition to the way it looks, the garden now looks like a bomb has hit it and our back path to the gate has literally 2-3 inches of thick mud on it. Colin managed to scrape the majority off with a spade and I then set to with the hose to sweep and clean off the residual mud left.



Unsurprisingly Whisky was turfed out in the cold again so came to us for a few hours snooze by the radiator.



In the evening Chris came over and I treated him to a spaghetti Bolognaise and despite being a little worried that Colin’s request of a syrup sponge to follow would be too heavy going, Chris is making up for lost time and had two helpings. He seems a little like his old self and it’s lovely to see.

