30th January 2026

January is the month that keeps on giving - misery. Very messy relationship break-ups (not us!), destruction of our lovely hedge, death of friends and now the funeral of my friend Cathy Hayes who very sadly took her life on Christmas Eve at her home in Vancouver.



It is difficult to play through the day in my head. We drove a round trip of over six hours to Norfolk and back to a tiny little country church - not even in a hamlet - a little outside of Norwich called Hethel. It was cold and damp. We met my friend Sarah - Cathy was her very best childhood friend. The service was well over an hour and the most moving parts were the heartfelt, often very funny eulogies and memories from her family and friends. The downside was the awful, trendy young vicar who clearly had never met her - why would he when she didn’t go to church? and who insisted on various religious readings totally at odds with what had happened and clearly demonstrating that Cathy had not actually found any support at all from religion otherwise we would not be there.



Unknown to us, Cathy’s ashes were actually at the church behind her photograph. This is a beautiful photo of Cathy at the wake afterwards.



Goodbye Cathy, I am so glad I knew you and your lovely husband John who is devastated on his own. Each glass of red wine I drink will be a memory of you and my own Dad and when we are travelling, we’ll think of you and your travels.



It was torrential rain on the M25 on the way home.

