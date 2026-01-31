Previous
31st January 2026
31st January 2026

After yesterday I felt I needed a total change. Every year we make an effort to go to the Destinations Travel show at Olympia for inspiration. It isn’t quite as good as the pre-Covid days but I still enjoy going so I left Colin at home and headed off on my own on the train.

As expected, the show was not as good as years ago but somehow I still managed to buy a few books, collect some brochures and enter a lot of competitions. I got back home in under two hours.

In the evening we headed out on the train and bus over to our friends Rob and Sue in Walton. They have a lovely house and have continued with renovations having moved in a few years ago even though I think it looks very nice at the moment. Dinner was rather heavy going - a chocolate dessert which Colin coped very well with. and I suspect this is because Rob was helping out as Sue still seems quite ill. It was a really nice evening thought and it was great to catch up after over a year since we last had a meal together.
